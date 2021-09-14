Cantlay too busy concentrating to think of celebrating

Patrick Cantlay is the model of concentration over every shot. He can be so focused there are times he doesn’t remember what he’s doing — like sticking out his tongue. Cantlay says it’s as though he’s seeing it for the first time when he watches a highlight. He says he gets so wrapped up in making putts that he doesn’t think about celebrating until after he’s already taken the ball out of the cup. In other notes, the LPGA Tour is equipped with new statistics from the last three months it hopes to roll out on the broadcast this week.