Brewers legend Braun announces retirement

MILWAUKEE (WQOW) - Former National League MVP Ryan Braun is hanging up his cleats.

Braun, 37, made his big league debut in 2007 and played his entire Major League Baseball career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He retires as the team's all-time home run leader with 352. In addition to his 2011 MVP award he played in six All Star games, won five Silver Slugger Awards and was the 2007 NL Rookie of the Year.

“Ryan was the first player drafted after I took ownership of the Brewers, and I remember that day very well,” said Brewers owner Mark Attanasio. “Today, we reflect on the impact that Ryan had during his 14 seasons wearing the Brewers uniform. Ryan is our all-time franchise home run leader and one of the great clutch hitters in the game. We were fortunate to have a front row seat for many of these moments that defined some of the organization’s greatest achievements to date. We wish Ryan, his wife Larisa, and their family the very best, and look forward to continuing our friendship as they move into the next chapter of their lives.”

Braun will be honored by the Brewers before their final regular season home game on Sept. 26.

“I am so fortunate to have enjoyed a 14-year career wearing the jersey of one team, and even more grateful that team is the Milwaukee Brewers. I am retiring today from Major League Baseball, but my love for all those who supported me continues to grow. I cherish great memories from my time with the Brewers and will continue to build on the many friendships made in this amazing city. I look forward to remaining involved in the Milwaukee community and continuing work with the charitable partners I have supported throughout my career. I’m excited to see what the future holds for the Brewers, and I am just as excited to continue my life’s journey down a new path," Braun said.

It wasn't all roses for Braun in Milwaukee, however. He eventually admitted to using performance enhancing drugs during the 2011 season -- the year he won the MVP award and helped the team win the NL Central. He would serve a 65 game suspension during the 2013 season for the offense.