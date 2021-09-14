Blugolds ‘having a blast,’ win inaugural home match

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Evan Wilson and Nathan Donovan each scored twice and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's soccer team won its inaugural home match 6-1 over Northland College on Tuesday.

Will Heinen scored the first goal of the night, and first for the program at Simpson Field, in the 21st minute. Wilson added two more goals before halftime to give the Blugolds a 3-1 advantage.

In the second half, Carter Thiesfeld scored at 49:01 to increase the lead. Donovan, a freshman, scored the final two goals.

"With the fans and everything, it was a perfect night under the lights," Wilson said. "All I could ask for, got two goals, team did great. It was a perfect night."

See the full box score here

The Blugolds (4-1) return to the road this weekend, but will host Ripon College on Wednesday, September 22.