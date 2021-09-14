A day at the casino: birthday surprise for 104-year-old World War II veteran

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A day at the casino. That was the only birthday wish of a World War II veteran from Osseo who turned 104-years-old on Tuesday. His senior living home made sure that wish came true.

"How does it feel to be 104 years old?" reporter Katrina Lim asked.

"I don't know. I'm still dreaming!" laughed Bernard Jeziorski.

Bernard Jeziorski, better known as Ben, is 104-years-young on Tuesday.

Through the Dreams Program, Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire grants a wish for him.

The home worked with Student Transit to surprise Ben with a trip to a casino in Black River Falls.

At the casino, he was greeted by 20 family members, birthday balloons and a free lunch from Milestone.

"I think after a long time of COVID and all of that, it's just a good time to do something special for a resident who is 104 and a World War II veteran. Just the look on his face was worth all of it," Lauer said.

The casino also provided Ben $104 in credits, a private decorated room and a swag bag.

Ben added he doesn't feel like he's 104-years-old, and it feels great to be surrounded by his family.