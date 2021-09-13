You Ask, We Answer: Hy-Vee Wind Turbine

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Have you noticed the wind turbine in the parking lot of the new Hy-Vee in Eau Claire?

On this edition of 'You Ask, We Answer' we found out what it powers.

According to Hy-Vee officials, the wind turbine is attached to a solar panel, and acts as a way for electric vehicles to find the charging port.

The turbine and solar panel generate enough electricity to power the battery pack for the charging station, and the parking lot light it's attached to.

Hy-Vee officials said that the Eau Claire location is still on track to open before Halloween, and an official announcement regarding the opening date will be made this week.