Strong scattered storms to start the week

We got a taste of summer over the weekend with temperatures in the 80s and sunshine. Monday turned out to be a fantastic day, but storms are returning overnight.

Highs on Monday reached the upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky. We will begin seeing more cloudy cover Monday evening before storm chances arrive Monday night.

We are in a level 2 risk of scattered storms becoming strong or severe. The threats are low, but still possible with these severe storms. Storms that turn severe could bring heavy rainfall, large hail and strong winds. Most of us will receive below 2" of rain, but isolated areas could receive 2"+ of rain.

After storms clear out early Tuesday, we will see a mostly cloudy sky with cool highs in the 70s. A few pop up showers and storms cannot be ruled out Tuesday evening.

We will begin seeing sunshine again on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and a mostly sunny sky. Humidity will be comfortable with low dewpoint temperatures. Slight chances of storms return on Thursday and last into the weekend. We will begin seeing highs in the 80s return for the start of next week.