South Africa events industry gets boost with regulation ease

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The hospitality and events industry in South Africa has received a major boost with the government easing tough COVID-19 regulations that have since June prevented it from accommodating more than 50 people in restaurants and public events. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would shift to a level 2 COVID restrictions alert starting Monday, which allows for at least 250 people at outdoor events and 500 for outdoor events. Trading times have also been increased. The industry is among the hardest hit sectors by the COVID-19 restrictions introduced by the government to curb the increase of COVID-19 infections that have so far fueled its deadly third wave of the virus.