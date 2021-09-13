Serbia cries with Djokovic over lost chance to make history

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia awoke to disappointment after Novak Djokovic failed in his attempt to make tennis history by becoming the first man in more than 50 years to win a calendar-year Grand Slam. There was an eerie silence in the Serbian capital instead of the usual fireworks, car horns blaring and dancing in the streets after previous major finals involving Djokovic. The top-ranked Djokovic lost to Russian opponent Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Sunday in the U.S. Open final. He would have been the first man to win the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open in the same year since Rod Laver did it in 1969.