Prison sentence handed down to man in fatal crash case

POLK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) -- A man is going to prison for a crash that claimed the life of a New Richmond woman.

Michael Barkema, from Iowa, was sentenced Friday in Polk County Court to three years behind bars. When he gets out, he must do 100 hours of community service each year for 10 years. He will also be on extended supervision for 10 years and his driver's license was revoked for five years.

It was February 2020 when investigators said Barkema made a turn in front of Dawn Richter's car and killed her.

Authorities said Barkema's breathalyzer test was more than three times the legal limit.