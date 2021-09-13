Open house held for L.E. Phillips Senior Center expansion

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - After months of construction, the L.E. Phillips Senior Center's renovation is finally done.

To celebrate its completion, an open house is being held this week, with special events scheduled through Wednesday.

A brand-new fitness center and lower-level lounge are the main features of the expansion, with members saying they love how everything turned out.

The center's executive director, Mary Pica-Anderson, agrees; saying the best part of the renovation is more opportunities for a sense of community.

"That's the most important thing: no matter what you do to a building, the most important thing is the people that come through the door," Pica-Anderson said. "Our participants are just so happy to be able to get together again and spend time together."

For a full schedule of the center's special events for members this week, click or tap here.