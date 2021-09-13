McDonell Area Catholic Schools hires Alexis Landherr as Athletic Director

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Alexis Landherr has been hired as the new athletic director for McDonell Area Catholic Schools, the district announced Monday.

“McDonell Area Catholic Schools is excited to welcome Ms. Alexis Landherr to continue to grow the tradition of athletic excellence, extracurricular involvement, and servant leadership at our schools. We also thank Mr. Chad Bormann for his generous service as interim A.D.," President Molly Bushman said in a release.

“I'm grateful for the chance to work for McDonell Area Catholic Schools. Chippewa Falls seems to be a vibrant and rich community," Landherr said. "I’m excited and ready to promote learning, expand the sports programs here and work to become part of the faith community.”

Landherr most recently served as Athletics Administrative Assistant for Kenosha Unified School District. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the University of Wisconsin-Superior and received her Master of Arts in Sport Management from Minnesota State University-Mankato.