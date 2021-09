PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - One of three men arrested after a year-long drug investigation was placed on probation Monday.

Anthony Nelson and Chad Marson, both of Arkansaw, and Matthew Schumacher, from Menomonie, were arrested in December 2020 for selling meth, and other charges.

Monday Pepin County Judge Thomas Clark gave Nelson five years of probation and ordered him to submit to random drug testing.

Marson returns to court in October, Schumacher next week.