Level 2 risk for scattered severe storms late Monday

As we slowly move deeper into fall, mother nature tends to throw spurts of summer in the mix. By the end of the week, we'll see another round of 80s, but not before the chance for strong storms Monday.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temps in the mid 70s. Dew points will slowly climb ahead of a warm front that will bring a few showers late Monday. This will also increase our cloud cover into the night.

The triple point of where the warm front, cold front, and center of the low pressure system meet will be the main point of interest for severe storms. A level 2 risk for scattered severe storms has been issued for portions of western Wisconsin.

The main threats include large hail or severe wind gusts. If any storms can become supercells, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Outside of these risks, we'll see heavy rain overnight, too.

Timing for these storms is pretty consistent between hi-res models. The strongest storms will be after dark and we'll see a few chance for them to linger into the early morning Tuesday. Turn your alerts on before bed.

Rainfall amounts will be decent. A widespread 1/2'' to 1'' looks likely, with isolated bands of 2''+ will be possible in the heaviest of thunderstorms.

Tuesday, the cold front will take over and keep a little cooler. By the second half of the week, we'll see a string of 80s return with a few other chances for storms.