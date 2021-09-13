Skip to Content

Jackson County woman arrested for homicide

Kellie Schmidt

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A Jackson County woman is behind bars for allegedly killing a man she lived with.

It happened Thursday, Sept. 9, at 10:23 p.m. at a home on Park Avenue in the town of Brockway. That is southeast of Black River Falls.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded for a man and woman needing medical help.

Thomas J. Boetcher, 53, was taken to the hospital where he died that night. Kellie Schmidt, 52, who lived with Boetcher, was also taken to the hospital with injuries. Schmidt was then arrested on a recommended charge of first degree intentional homicide.

Authorities are not saying what happened to cause Boetcher's death, and Schmidt has not been formally charged.

