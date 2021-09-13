Dunn County Sheriff’s Office investigating death, warning to secure doors and be alert

WQOW (Dunn County) - The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in the Town of Sheridan.

On Sunday, Sept 12 around 2:18 p.m. they received a call reporting the death in the town which is located in northern Dunn County.



The Sheriff’s Office is requesting any information of someone walking in the area or possibly going to

residence to ask for a ride early Sunday morning or late Saturday night.

As the initial stages of the investigation begin, the Sheriff's Office is asking people to be vigilant about securing their doors and to be aware of their surroundings.

If you have any information please contact the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at 715-232-1348

This is a developing story.