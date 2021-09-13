Day of Caring comes back to the valley

(WQOW)- The United Way Day of Caring 2021 is happening Friday Sept. 17.

It's the largest community wide volunteer event in the Chippewa Valley. This year there is a total of 60 projects submitted by area non-profits, schools, city parks and other community places.

This year the event is back with power as over 600 volunteers are already signed up for the Day of Caring.

Some of the organizations being benefitted by this event are Feed My People, Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls City Parks, and the Beacon House. However, there are still organizations that need volunteer help.

For more information, go to uwgcv.org where you can sign up as an individual or as a corporate team.