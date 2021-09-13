CVTC unveils reality simulator for health care students

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Monday marked the beginning of Healthcare Simulation Week, and CVTC health care students now have an opportunity to step into a virtual reality simulator to learn how to make a real life difference in their field.

"The virtual reality is something that is really cutting-edge technology. There are only a handful of programs that are using it really across the country," said Kim Ernstmeyer, CVTC director of the Open Resources for Nursing project.

Students put a headset on and enter into the emergency room, hospital room, or a patient's clinic room and work with different patients and scenarios.

"It's definitely exciting to get this new virtual reality system, and kind of have a different perspective on how to work with the patients. I was actually on a simulation with another one of my peers, so we were bouncing ideas off of how the heart actually works. We were able to put our head inside and look through the valves and everything, grab out and touch the heart, turn around and look through everything. It was really, really cool," said Kelsey Lato, a CVTC nursing student.

CVTC started using health care simulations back in 2001, making it one of the first schools to do so in Wisconsin and across the country.

"It allows [students] to experience the situation, understand what it is important to pay attention to, especially as a patient's condition is deteriorating, recognize that, know who to contact, know how to communicate appropriately with the physician, or the other advanced medical provider, and really provide high-quality care to patients from the moment they graduate," Ernstmeyer said.

"The other thing about simulation is you are allowed to go in and make mistakes, which in the real world is not okay. When you can go out there and make mistakes, and then get to learn from those mistakes, so that you don't do them in actual practice, it's a life-changer for students and for our patients," said Theresa Meinen, CVTC Simulation Center coordinator.

The virtual reality simulator was paid for by a $2.5 million grant from the Department of Education. The grant will also cover the creation of 25 new virtual reality scenarios, five open education textbooks, and the creation of virtual reality centers at colleges across the state.