CTY HWY T to see expansion, improvements by 2030

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - County Highway T between Eau Claire and Chippewa County could see improvements by 2030.

According to the Chippewa County highway commissioner, CTY HWY T has seen a massive uptick in traffic which the department said now poses the need for additional lanes.

The Chippewa Valley Corridor Expansion Project spans CTY HWY T from Alpine Road to 33rd Ave.

Courtesy Chippewa County Highway Dept.

The project would increase the currently 2-lane divided highway to a 4-lane with added adjustments.

"We're looking at a shared use bike and pedestrian path and we're looking at all the intersections individually to see is it fit for a roundabout, is it fit for signals, what kind of use we expect in each area and how the intersection can accommodate that kind of traffic," said Brian Kelley, Chippewa County Highway Commissioner.

The estimated $33 million expansion project is still in its early stages.

The Chippewa County Highway Commissioner said the department will wait until November to find out if they will get a $25 million Federal RAISE grant from the Department of Transportation for the project, which has an estimated completion timeline by 2029.

The Highway Department will host another public involvement meeting September 21 to hear local input on the expansion before they move to the design and mapping stages.