BREAKING: Dunn County Sheriff confirms 4 dead in homicide investigation

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The Dunn County Sheriff's Office is releasing new details on what is now being labeled as a homicide investigation in the Town of Sheridan.

According to Sheriff Kevin Bygd, 4 people were found dead in a black SUV with MN plates. The vehicle was found in a cornfield. Sheriff Bygd is calling it a 4-victim homicide. It appears the victims don't have a connection to the area. Authorities said there may have been a second dark-colored SUV involved. If you have any information, contact the Dunn County Sheriff's Office at 715-232-1348

At this time, Sheriff Bygd says they don't believe there is a present danger to the public in that area.

As we've reported, the Dunn County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the incident on Sunday, Sept 12 around 2:18 p.m.

