AP Source: Lions CB Okudah has year-ending Achilles injury

A person familiar with the situation says Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has a season-ending Achilles tendon injury. The person spoke on condition of anonymity Monday morning because results of his MRI had not been announced. Okudah was hurt in the fourth quarter Sunday as the San Francisco 49ers held on to win 41-33 against the Lions. Detroit drafted the Ohio State star with the No. 3 overall pick last year and injuries limited him to nine games as a rookie. Okudah appeared to make improvements during training camp, but he had a rough game in Week 1.