Andersons lead Regis/Altoona to another CloverCroix win

COLFAX (WQOW) - Elli Anderson, Emma Anderson and Karalyn Skinner all recorded scores of 45 Monday to lead the Regis/Altoona girls golf team to another CloverCroix Conference victory.

Regis/Altoona finished with a team score of 185, 24 strokes ahead of Osseo-Fairchild. Colfax/Elk Mound finished third with a score of 226.

Stanley-Boyd's Emerson Felmlee earned medalist honors with a round of 9-over par 44.

Somerset, Baldwin-Woodville boys soccer teams draw

Somerset 2, Baldwin-Woodville 2