You Ask, We Answer: When will Highway 85 reopen?

ROCK FALLS (WQOW) - This you ask we answer comes from a viewer who's asked: when will Highway 85 between Eau Claire and Durand be re-opening?

As WQOW reported back in April, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) temporarily closed Rock Falls Bridge so that the structure could be replaced in a $1.9 million project.

This summer, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources removed the Rock Creek Dam, which ran underneath the Rock Falls Bridge.

Now, the DOT is installing the new bridge, which is set to re-open on Sept. 27.