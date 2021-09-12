How should the city of Eau Claire spend $13.5 million?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The city of Eau Claire wants to know how you think $13.5 million should be spent.

As WQOW has recently reported, the funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act, with the money intended to help the community recover from the economic challenges caused by the pandemic.

A public listening session was held on Thursday, and now, a specific website has been created for residents to continue giving feedback.

You can find the website and survey by clicking or tapping here. It will be available until midnight on Oct.10, but the city has two years to decide how this money should be spent.