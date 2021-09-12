Greek leader vows crackdown against migrant traffickers

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has promised to “break and smash” the human trafficking networks that smuggle migrants across the border from Turkey. Mitsotakis, in a news conference Sunday following his Saturday keynote speech at the Thessaloniki International Fair, also said, in response to a question by the Associated Press, that he does not anticipate a new wave of refugees from Afghanistan. “Our aim is to stop any wave long before it reaches our borders. In that, our interests and Turkey’s are aligned,” he said.