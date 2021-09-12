Cool and calm end to the weekend

Sunday was a cooler and more comfortable day. Highs topped out in the low 70s and felt much dryer with low humidity.

You can expect a mostly clear sky for your Sunday night. Lows will be in the upper 40s and quite chilly.

When we move into Monday, we will see higher humidity and highs in the mid 70s. We will start by seeing some sunshine before a partly cloudy sky takes place.

Our biggest shot at rain comes Monday evening around dinner time. We will see showers and storms overnight and into Tuesday morning. Showers will clear Western Wisconsin by 7 am.

There is a level 1 risk of isolated storms becoming strong or severe. The threats are hail and straight line wind gusts, but they are currently low threats.

We will receive a moderate amount of rainfall, but most areas shouldn't exceed 0.75" of rain by late Tuesday.

After showers clear on Tuesday we will see a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 70s.

We will see plenty of sunshine on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and a mostly sunny sky. Slight chances of showers return Thursday. The rain chances after Thursday are few and far between and remain unsettled. The unsettled weather will continue slight chances into Saturday.