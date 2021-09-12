Skip to Content

Blugolds finish 3rd in lone home women’s golf tournament of season

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- The Blugold women's golf team only has one home tournament on the calendar this year, and they represented well with a third place finish.

The Blugolds shot a total of 663 at the Georgianni Blugold Invitational at Mill Run Golf Course and Eau Claire Golf & Country Club over the weekend, the equivalent to 91-over par. Saint Benedict won the tournament, while UW-Stout finished 5th.

UW-Eau Claire's Lexi Meade tied for first on the individual scoreboard at +9 with Emily Renner of Saint Benedict. Stout's Abbey Filipiak and Kendra Swanson also finished in the top ten.

Full results from the tournament can be found here.

