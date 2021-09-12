Authorities say 67% of northern Minnesota wildfire contained

ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a vast majority of the Greenwood Lake wildfire in northern Minnesota is contained, one month after lighting ignited the blaze in the Superior National Forest.



The U.S. Forest Service reported that the nearly 27,000-acre fire was 67% contained as of Sunday morning. The Forest Service had said last week that the fire was nearly half under control as hundreds of firefighters were still being dispatched to the area.



The fire started Aug. 15 about 10 miles southwest of Isabella. It has destroyed 14 cabins and homes along with 57 outbuildings. Authorities say the fire is not expected to grow now that cooler weather is moving into the Great Lakes region.

Today, @SenAmyKlobuchar, @SenTinaSmith, and I surveyed the damage caused by the Greenwood wildfire and were briefed on the progress we’ve made to contain it at our forward operating base.



Thank you to the firefighters and conservation officers who are keeping Minnesotans safe. pic.twitter.com/UMFNT3RKwc — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 6, 2021