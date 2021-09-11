TV’s Cartoonito aim: to help tots be ‘best humans’ possible

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a good time to be a preschooler with TV privileges. You get to watch classics including “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” always worth your attention. And you’re also the target audience for shows that take a new approach to helping you grow up while being entertained. The latest example: Cartoonito, a programming block of animated shows that debuts Monday on Cartoon Network and HBO Max. It was developed with what its producers call “humancentric learning,” a research-based approach. Among the new animated series: “Little Ellen,” which follows the adventures of a 7-year-old Ellen DeGeneres in her native New Orleans and teaches tots about resiliency and optimism.