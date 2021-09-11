Summer time temps return before a cool and comfortable Sunday

Highs reached the 80s on Saturday, giving us another taste of summer time. Dewpoints were high which made it feel very muggy.

A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms return late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. We are in a level 1 risk for isolated storms becoming strong or severe. Large hail and strong wind gusts are the main threats, but they are also low threats.

We will see a few showers Saturday evening, but most rain arrives overnight.

Most of us here in Western Wisconsin will just be receiving a few showers in the overnight and even a few good rumbles of thunder possible. These showers and storms will come after a cold front which will give us a cooler and less humid Sunday after showers pass. Showers will pass after lunchtime on Sunday with highs reaching the mid 70s.

We will have a break of showers until more slight chances return on Monday. You can expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 70s. Our biggest chance of rain is in the overnight into Tuesday morning.

Once showers pass on Tuesday, it will be a nice partly cloudy sky with highs once again in the mid 70s. Tuesday night will be chilly before heading into Wednesday with lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with comfortable humidity and highs in the 70s. Slight chances of showers and storms return on Thursday. Shower and storm chances will continue into the weekend.