Longtime Blugold wrestling coach heads to Men’s Freestyle World Team trials

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A longtime UW Eau Claire assistant coach is set to compete at the USA Wrestling's Senior Men's Freestyle team trials in Nebraska Sept. 10-12, but how the wrestler got to this stage is a journey unlike any other.

Elroy Perkin was in the right spot at the right time.

"I can still remember him, as just this kid, that was a 90 lb. freshman that we saw in the cafeteria. We needed a 103 pounder," said John Quinlan, Perkin's former coach at Whitnall High School.

After a few open gyms, Perkin was sold, "It was the first sport I ever did. I never did sports up until that point."

By senior year, he was a state qualifier, looking for what would be next- though future coaches had other plans for Perkin.

“I didn't recruit him, he kind of sought out the opportunity to wrestle in college. When we came down to making cuts, we actually cut him, me and our staff sat down, and we didn't think he'd be a college wrestler. And he was so upset about that," said Tim Fader, Perkin's head coach at UW Whitewater 2011-2014, "He went to a couple open tournaments that we went to, so we were in the same gym. I know that he was trying to put on, you know, put on a show to make sure that we knew that we'd made a mistake. It didn't take very long for us to understand that."

And you could say it worked out for both of them, Perkin was a three time national qualifier and a two time all-American at UW Whitewater, and for Tim Fader, he found himself a new assistant coach at his new job at UW Eau Claire.

"He had no coaching experience, he just knew how to train hard and it took him a little while to get the coaching aspect of that down, the relationship side, when he got it down, he just took off in that area," continued Fader, "It was hard for him to let anybody score on him. You know, like, he would come in the room and he would wrestle anybody in the room. And it was pretty, it was pretty new for him to give advice to the person that he's wrestling."

While learning the coaching ropes at UW Eau Claire, Perkin joined a senior-level team out of Minnesota, the Gophers Wrestling Club RTC.

"I just wasn't done. I wasn't satisfied yet, and I think it's because I started wrestling at 14 instead of 5," said Perkin.

At the 2021 Senior Nationals, Perkin placed fifth in his weight class putting him on track to compete for the top spot at the world team trials.

"I love being that guy nobody expects. I'm like that underdog, I'm going in with this ability to kind of just let it fly. I don't have to compose myself, I don't have to, I'm not holding on to anything," Perkin said.

Perkin trains 5 days a week, sometimes over three hours a day.

"The training sessions we did with Elroy was to try to push him physically to the point where he wanted to quit and then get him to work past the breaking point. We had drills where we had 4 or 5 individuals, a new guy every 30 seconds going against him," said Jordan Crass, trainer and owner at CrassTrained.

Win or lose, Perkin said this won't be the end of his time on the mat, "There's no reason for me to quit just yet, and so I'm getting better. I want to shoot for the 2024 Olympics. I want to give it another shot."

If Perkin finishes in the top spot this weekend at the Freestyle World Team Trials, he will compete in Norway at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships the first week of October.

After competing at trials, no matter his fate, Perkin will be the new assistant coach at California Baptist University.