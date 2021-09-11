International Fall Festival returns to Downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Saturday afternoon, Downtown Eau Claire welcomed back its International Fall Festival.

For the festival's 32nd year, hundreds of people could be seen filling the streets; surrounded by dozens of food and craft vendors, live performances, and activities for all ages.

Officials with Downtown Eau Claire, Inc. (DECI) said Saturday's attendance was a little lower compared to other years, but given the pandemic, they were still thrilled with the event's turnout.

DECI organizers added that the festival is a great way of showing off the City of Clear Water's strong sense of both culture and community.

"For our organization, this is the largest event that we put on, it brings thousands of people downtown," said Dustin Olson, the communications and promotions coordinator for DECI. "We hope people have a fun experience. It's free for people to attend and we just hope they have a chance to explore our downtown."

Olson said DECI covers most of the costs for the event and even reduced fees for vendors looking to set up downtown.