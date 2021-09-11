Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Aitkin 42, Pine City 8
Alexandria 38, Bemidji 20
Andover 28, Elk River 13
Annandale 41, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0
Anoka 29, Forest Lake 14
BOLD 49, Upsala/Swanville 38
Barnesville 58, Crookston 0
Barnum 52, East Central 0
Becker 47, Delano 7
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 20, Maple Lake 19
Benson 42, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 14
Bertha-Hewitt 32, Sebeka 12
Blackduck 75, Cass Lake-Bena 12
Bloomington Kennedy 27, St. Paul Highland Park 7
Breck 38, St. Croix Lutheran 8
Browerville/Eagle Valley 47, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 12
Buffalo 35, Coon Rapids 20
Burnsville 14, Hopkins 7
Chaska 6, Chanhassen 2
Chatfield 21, Triton 20
Cherry 56, Bigfork 34
Cloquet 42, Duluth Denfeld 6
Columbia Heights 43, St. Paul Harding/Humboldt 16
Cook County 24, Silver Bay 14
Dassel-Cokato 47, Little Falls 7
Dawson-Boyd 34, Canby 0
Deer River 27, Braham 0
Detroit Lakes 27, East Grand Forks 7
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 20, Pequot Lakes 18
Eden Prairie 37, Farmington 29
Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Sauk Centre 21
Edgerton/Ellsworth 22, Cedar Mountain-Comfrey 14
Esko 41, Mora 14
Fairmont 36, St. Peter 16
Faribault 32, Byron 14
Fergus Falls 28, Park Rapids 9
Fertile-Beltrami 68, Laporte 0
Fridley 28, Minneapolis North 21
G-F-W 60, Alden-Conger 6
Goodhue 28, Lewiston-Altura 14
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 34, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 6
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 20, Hinckley-Finlayson 7
Hancock 58, Hillcrest Lutheran 26
Hermantown 35, Grand Rapids 14
Hibbing 14, Proctor 8
Hill City 26, South Ridge 12
Hills-Beaver Creek 51, Madelia 0
Hutchinson 42, Willmar 14
Jackson County Central 36, Luverne 16
Kasson-Mantorville 42, Winona 16
Kenyon-Wanamingo 24, Winona Cotter 14
Kittson County Central 20, Stephen-Argyle 6
Lac qui Parle Valley 33, MACCRAY 22
Lake City 34, La Crescent 12
Lakeview 28, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 13
Lakeville South 12, Lakeville North 0
Lanesboro 40, Southland 20
LeRoy-Ostrander 38, Mabel-Canton 8
Litchfield 48, Holy Family Catholic 7
Mahnomen/Waubun 33, Lake Park-Audubon 8
Mahtomedi 23, Cretin-Derham Hall 20
Mankato West 41, New Prague 7
Maple Grove 56, Totino-Grace 18
Maple River 55, Windom 0
Martin County West 22, Sleepy Eye 14
Mayer Lutheran 33, New Richland-H-E-G 12
McGregor 54, Carlton 34
Menahga 21, Wadena-Deer Creek 20
Mesabi East 22, Crosby-Ironton 0
Milaca 30, Albany 28
Minneapolis South 35, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0
Minneapolis Southwest 47, St. Paul Como Park 6
Minneapolis Washburn 17, St. Paul Johnson 7
Minneota 43, Yellow Medicine East 6
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60, St. James Area 13
Minnetonka 28, Blaine 3
Moorhead 28, Brainerd 18
Moose Lake/Willow River 55, International Falls 0
Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 30, Montevideo 14
Mound Westonka 47, St. Anthony 0
Mountain Iron-Buhl 72, Ely 6
Mountain Lake Area 26, Renville County West 12
Murray County Central 42, Wabasso 16
NCEUH 24, Park Christian 6
Nevis 21, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0
North Branch 34, Duluth East 19
North Woods 60, Chisholm 23
Ogilvie 58, Cromwell 0
Orono 30, Holy Angels 7
Ortonville 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14
Osakis 22, Hawley 12
Ottertail Central 20, Pillager 6
Owatonna 16, Rochester Century 14
Park (Cottage Grove) 44, Eagan 34
Park Center 39, DeLaSalle 9
Paynesville 62, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 34
Pelican Rapids 44, Frazee 14
Perham 13, Thief River Falls 7
Pierz 41, Minnewaska 0
Pine Island 34, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6
Pine River-Backus 58, Bagley 14
Pipestone 57, Worthington 20
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 37, Dover-Eyota 0
Randolph 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 0
Redwood Valley 53, Norwood-Young America 22
Richfield 35, St. Paul Central 14
Robbinsdale Armstrong 37, Irondale 19
Rochester John Marshall 32, Austin 12
Rochester Lourdes 17, Cannon Falls 14
Rockford 36, Melrose 13
Rocori 20, Sartell-St. Stephen 0
Rogers 35, Monticello 6
Rosemount 31, Edina 19
Royalton 22, Holdingford 0
Rush City 60, Mille Lacs Co-op 14
Rushford-Peterson 26, Fillmore Central 15
SMB-Wolfpack 48, North St. Paul 20
Sauk Rapids-Rice 42, St. Cloud Tech 21
Shakopee 49, Prior Lake 27
Simley 12, Hill-Murray 0
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 48, Nicollet 8
Spring Lake Park 41, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6
Springfield 56, New Ulm Cathedral 33
St. Agnes 35, Academy Force 0
St. Clair/Loyola 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0
St. Cloud Apollo 38, Big Lake 13
St. Cloud Cathedral 21, Foley 6
St. Francis 7, Cambridge-Isanti 0
St. Louis Park 26, Bloomington Jefferson 20
St. Michael-Albertville 19, Centennial 16
Stillwater 26, East Ridge 14
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 41, Adrian 0
Two Harbors 13, Rock Ridge 12
United South Central 35, Medford 7
Waconia 20, Robbinsdale Cooper 14
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 44, Northern Freeze 12
Waseca 19, Marshall 7
Watertown-Mayer 24, New London-Spicer 21
Wayzata 23, Champlin Park 0
West Central/Ashby 48, Staples-Motley 12
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 40, GHEC/Truman 12
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 46, Brandon-Evansville 0
Win-E-Mac 40, Lake of the Woods 14
Woodbury 41, Eastview 27
Zimmerman 49, Princeton 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Spring Grove vs. Lyle/Austin Pacelli, ppd.
Walker-Hackensack-Akeley vs. New York Mills, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com