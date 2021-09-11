Elementary school teacher reflects on her classroom during 9/11

TILDEN (WQOW) - Teachers across the country will never forget being with their students on September 11, 2001, including Heather Weimert, a teacher at St. Peters Catholic School in Tilden.

"I remember tearing up multiple times," Weimert said. "But thinking, 'Okay, now I still have to be the teacher, and if I'm this affected the whole class will be this affected.'"

Weimert said 20 years ago, she and her students were at Tuesday morning Mass when the first plane hit the World Trade Center.

"Our priest was late coming, and that was very odd because he was very punctual," Weimert said. "And he came in kind of all flustered at the time, saying he was watching the morning news before Mass, that something was happening in New York City, and there had been some kind of plane crash in Pennsylvania. He had just asked us all to pray for that, and so we had our Mass like normal. We came back to school, and I turned on my TV and that's when we all got to see what was going on. We were actually watching when the second plane went into the World Trade Center."

While watching that TV, Weimert said her eight and nine-year-old students understandably weren't able to grasp the ramifications of seeing the second plane hit the World Trade Center.

So during a time when all Americans were scared and confused, especially children, Weimert taught her young students understanding through empathy with those who lost their lives and their loved ones; an approach she uses even now when teaching about 9/11.

"Just talking about how there are good people, and there are not necessarily good people in the world, and there were some people that were angry with the United States and made a decision to attack us in a way that a lot of people were hurt," Weimert said.