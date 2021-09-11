Defendants charged in West Salem area triple homicide plead not guilty

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The two men charged with killing three people at a quarry near West Salem have pleaded not guilty to homicide charges.

During a court hearing Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, both Khamthaneth Rattanasack and Nya Thao both pleaded not guilty to charges including three counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the fatal shootings of Peng Lor, Nemo Yang, and Trevor Maloney at the Romskog Quarry off of County M in the Town of Hamilton near West Salem on July 23.

The men were shot multiple times early that morning. Their bodies were found by employees of the quarry when they arrived for work.

Following the arrest of the two men the following week, La Crosse County Sheriff Jeff Wolf said the three victims were killed over a $600 debt.

Both Rattanasack and Thao remain in the La Crosse County Jail, each with a $1 million cash bond.