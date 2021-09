DUBUQUE, IA (WQOW)- The Blugolds headed south to Iowa for their first road game of the season, and came away with a 28-6 victory over Loras College.

Austin Belot, who rushed for a school record 364 yards in last week's win vs. Luther, rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries for the Blugolds on Saturday.

UW-Eau Claire moves to 2-0 on the year. They hit the road to face Albion College in Michigan next Saturday.