Blue Devils beat St. Norbert 34-14 in home opener

MENOMONIE (WQOW)- It had been nearly two years since a game was played at Don and Nona Williams Stadium, and the Blue Devils returned with a 34-14 win over St. Norbert.

QB Sean Borgerding had a stellar day, throwing 18/23 for 218 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, highlighted by a 40-yard flea flicker to Arthur Cox for a score. Runningback Rayshawn Graham did his thing on the ground as well, rushing for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

The Blue Devils move to 2-0 on the season. They head to UW-Stevens Point next Saturday for a non-conference matchup.