9/11 Remembered across the Chippewa Valley

(WQOW) - When choosing a date to raise their flag after restoring their flagpole, the Chippewa Valley Museum couldn't think of a better day to do so than September 11.

Weathered and rusted after decades of use, the museum's flag pole was set for replacement after raising funds with the held of the Starr Ave VFW. That new pole, promising another future for the museum's American flag, on a day that marks a grim reminder of the past.

Saturday morning's ceremony signified more than a common fixture replacement. The museum'ss development director, Rachel Meyers, said raising the flag on 9/11 served as a way to honor those that died and those that served after the attacks.

"My husband is a War on Terror veteran and served in Iraq and Afghanistan, and so to me, it's very important and very personal," Meyers said. "I remember that day and what happened and how I felt in those moments."

In Fall Creek, the anniversary of 9/11 was chosen as a day to bring the community together for a veterans memorial dedication. Dozens gathered at Randall Park to honor local veterans while hearing speakers share how 9/11 impacted their lives. That impact, now memorialized, after Saturday's unveiling of a tribute to veterans throughout U.S. history.



Commander of the Fall Creek American Legion, Norman Brunkow, said on this anniversary, he is especially proud of those who have enlisted and risked their lives over the past 20 years.

"I'm proud of the guys that stepped up, the guys and gals that stepped up and did say 'I will go,'" Brunkow said.

At UW-Stout, students placed 2,977 flags to remember the lives lost 20 years ago. The flags, placed by members of the UW-Stout College Republicans organization, were both to acknowledge the anniversary and educate their classmates, many of whom were not alive for 9/11.

"This is an interesting year at Stout," said Chairman of the UW-Stout College Republicans, Levi Douty. "This is the first year an entire freshman class wasn't alive at the time of the attacks, and almost all students at Stout weren't at an age where they could remember the attacks, so that adds to the importance of educating and remembering what happened on that day."