WQOW nominated for 4 regional Emmy Awards

(WQOW) - WQOW is proud to be nominated for four regional Emmy Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

The four nominations are:

Eau Claire's Connection to Charlie Berens in the Business/Consumer News category (Katie Phernetton/Chris Hoyt).

Bloodline of Service in the Military News category (Shannon Hoyt/Chris Hoyt).

State of our Sound in the Video Essay category (Chris Hoyt).

Daybreak anchor Katie Phernetton nominated in the Talent - News Anchor category (Katie Phernetton).

The Emmy Award winners will be announced on Oct. 9.