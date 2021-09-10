Skip to Content

Week 4 Sports Overtime highlights and scores

(WQOW) - Friday's local scores

High school football - Week 4

Big Rivers Conference

Rice Lake 32, Eau Claire Memorial 6

Hudson 23, Menomonie 7 - 4th quarter

New Richmond 35, Superior 21 - 3rd quarter

*Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Cloverbelt Conference

Eau Claire Regis at Elk Mound

Neillsville/Granton at Durand

*Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek canceled

Mondovi 48, Osseo-Fairchild 0 -4th quarter

Coulee Conference

Baldwin-Woodville at Altoona

Dairyland Conference

Augusta 32, Melrose-Mindoro 21 - 4th quarter

Independence/Gilmanton at Blair-Taylor

Eleva-Strum at Cochrane-Fountain City

Pepin/Alma 28, Whitehall 8 - 3rd quarter

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Spring Valley 29, Boyceville 6 - 4th quarter

Elmwood/Plum City at Glenwood City

Clear Lake at Turtle Lake

Cadott vs Menominee Indian at DC Everest High School

*Cadott at Colfax canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Heart o' North Conference

Bloomer 36, Cameron 22 - 3rd quarter

Saint Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Spooner 24, Cumberland 24 - half

Ladysmith at Hurley

Barron at Northwestern

Hayward at Rhinelander

Middle Border Conference

Ellsworth 46, Somerset 0 - 3rd quarter

Amery at Osceola

Saint Croix Central at Prescott

8-player: Cloverbelt

Luck at Thorp

8-player: Central Wisconsin- West

Gilman at Bowler/Gresham

McDonell Central at Port Edwards - 4:00 p.m.

Tigerton/Marion at New Auburn

*Tri-County at Bruce canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

*Newman Catholic at Lincoln canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

8-player: Lakeland

Flambeau 16, Lake Holcombe 6 - 3rd quarter

8-player: Lakeland North

Clayton at Cornell

College women's volleyball

(13) UW-Eau Claire 3, St. Olaf 1

(13) UW-Eau Claire 3, (22) Augsburg 0 - Blugolds now 8-0

