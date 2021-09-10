Week 4 Sports Overtime highlights and scores

Week 4 Sports Overtime highlights and scoresUpdated
(WQOW) - Friday's local scores
High school football - Week 4
Big Rivers Conference
Rice Lake 32, Eau Claire Memorial 6
Hudson 23, Menomonie 7 - 4th quarter
New Richmond 35, Superior 21 - 3rd quarter
*Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Cloverbelt Conference
Eau Claire Regis at Elk Mound
Neillsville/Granton at Durand
*Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek canceled
Mondovi 48, Osseo-Fairchild 0 -4th quarter
Coulee Conference
Baldwin-Woodville at Altoona
Dairyland Conference
Augusta 32, Melrose-Mindoro 21 - 4th quarter
Independence/Gilmanton at Blair-Taylor
Eleva-Strum at Cochrane-Fountain City
Pepin/Alma 28, Whitehall 8 - 3rd quarter
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Spring Valley 29, Boyceville 6 - 4th quarter
Elmwood/Plum City at Glenwood City
Clear Lake at Turtle Lake
Cadott vs Menominee Indian at DC Everest High School
*Cadott at Colfax canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Heart o' North Conference
Bloomer 36, Cameron 22 - 3rd quarter
Saint Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Spooner 24, Cumberland 24 - half
Ladysmith at Hurley
Barron at Northwestern
Hayward at Rhinelander
Middle Border Conference
Ellsworth 46, Somerset 0 - 3rd quarter
Amery at Osceola
Saint Croix Central at Prescott
8-player: Cloverbelt
Luck at Thorp
8-player: Central Wisconsin- West
Gilman at Bowler/Gresham
McDonell Central at Port Edwards - 4:00 p.m.
Tigerton/Marion at New Auburn
*Tri-County at Bruce canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
*Newman Catholic at Lincoln canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
8-player: Lakeland
Flambeau 16, Lake Holcombe 6 - 3rd quarter
8-player: Lakeland North
Clayton at Cornell
College women's volleyball
(13) UW-Eau Claire 3, St. Olaf 1
(13) UW-Eau Claire 3, (22) Augsburg 0 - Blugolds now 8-0