Week 4 prep football matchups

(WQOW) - Friday's local high school football matchups

*All games start at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Big Rivers Conference

Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake

Hudson at Menomonie

Superior at New Richmond

*Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Cloverbelt Conference

Eau Claire Regis at Elk Mound

Neillsville/Granton at Durand

Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek

Mondovi at Osseo-Fairchild

Coulee Conference

Baldwin-Woodville at Altoona

Dairyland Conference

Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta

Independence/Gilmanton at Blair-Taylor

Eleva-Strum at Cochrane-Fountain City

Pepin/Alma at Whitehall

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Boyceville at Spring Valley

Elmwood/Plum City at Glenwood City

Clear Lake at Turtle Lake

Cadott vs Menominee Indian at DC Everest High School

*Cadott at Colfax canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

Heart o' North Conference

Cameron at Bloomer

Saint Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Spooner at Cumberland

Ladysmith at Hurley

Barron at Northwestern

Hayward at Rhinelander

Middle Border Conference

Somerset at Ellsworth

Amery at Osceola

Saint Croix Central at Prescott

8-player: Cloverbelt

Luck at Thorp

8-player: Central Wisconsin- West

Gilman at Bowler/Gresham

McDonell Central at Port Edwards - 4:00 p.m.

Tigerton/Marion at New Auburn

*Tri-County at Bruce canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

*Newman Catholic at Lincoln canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

8-player: Lakeland

Flambeau at Lake Holcombe

8-player: Lakeland North

Clayton at Cornell

