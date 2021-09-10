Week 4 prep football matchups
(WQOW) - Friday's local high school football matchups
*All games start at 7:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Big Rivers Conference
Eau Claire Memorial at Rice Lake
Hudson at Menomonie
Superior at New Richmond
*Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Cloverbelt Conference
Eau Claire Regis at Elk Mound
Neillsville/Granton at Durand
Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek
Mondovi at Osseo-Fairchild
Coulee Conference
Baldwin-Woodville at Altoona
Dairyland Conference
Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta
Independence/Gilmanton at Blair-Taylor
Eleva-Strum at Cochrane-Fountain City
Pepin/Alma at Whitehall
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Boyceville at Spring Valley
Elmwood/Plum City at Glenwood City
Clear Lake at Turtle Lake
Cadott vs Menominee Indian at DC Everest High School
*Cadott at Colfax canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Heart o' North Conference
Cameron at Bloomer
Saint Croix Falls at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Spooner at Cumberland
Ladysmith at Hurley
Barron at Northwestern
Hayward at Rhinelander
Middle Border Conference
Somerset at Ellsworth
Amery at Osceola
Saint Croix Central at Prescott
8-player: Cloverbelt
Luck at Thorp
8-player: Central Wisconsin- West
Gilman at Bowler/Gresham
McDonell Central at Port Edwards - 4:00 p.m.
Tigerton/Marion at New Auburn
*Tri-County at Bruce canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
*Newman Catholic at Lincoln canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
8-player: Lakeland
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe
8-player: Lakeland North
Clayton at Cornell