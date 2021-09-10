Triathlon and 5K to raise money for cancer support

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A triathlon and 5K Saturday is raising money and remembering a local woman who passed from cancer.

Loop De Lori is an annual event that begins and ends at Loopy's Saloon and Grill in Chippewa Falls. Organizer Loopy Kleich said it was his wife Lori's goal to help people battling cancer to find health and healing.



When she passed, Loopy created the Lori Kleich Endowment Fund to continue her mission of supporting people with cancer, which all the money raised in Saturday's event will go to.

"I just wanted to make sure there's something for people not to forget how Lori was, and how amazing she was, so this helps me with that, and hopefully she'll still be able to help people even though she's not here," Loopy said.

Sign-up's for the triathlon and 5K continue until the race begins at 9 a.m. Loopy said the event is more relaxed than a typical triathlon.



There will also be a 9/11 tribute at the event and a health fair.