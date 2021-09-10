Threat closes St. Louis Park synagogue as Sabbath begins

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) — A threat of physical violence has caused a synagogue in a Minneapolis suburb to cancel preschool and shift Sabbath services online Friday. Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park was informed that the Anti-Defamation League regional office in Chicago received the threat on its website that specifically targeted a Beth El Synagogue and that St. Louis Park was also referenced. All Beth El facilities in the region were notified and officials said there were indications that the threat may have come from the Twin Cities area. No other details of the threat were provided.