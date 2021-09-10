Skip to Content

Thai Parliament approves election system charter change

New
8:10 am National news from the Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Parliament has approved a constitutional amendment changing how lawmakers are elected, a move expected to allocate more seats to big parties at the expense of smaller ones. The amendment is a legacy of the long and bitter political struggle between supporters and opponents of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, a billionaire populist who was ousted as prime minister by a 2006 military coup. The system approved Friday will give voters two separate ballots. One will be for their favored candidate in single-seat constituencies, and the other for the political party they support. Critics charge that other clauses remain in the constitution that are undemocratic.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content