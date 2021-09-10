Skip to Content

Strong wind complicates fighting wildfire in southeast Spain

National news from the Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — Strong winds have further complicated the battle against a wildfire that has torn through more than 3,600 hectares of forest land, prompting the evacuation of 1,000 people in southeastern Spain and leading to the death of a firefighter. The military’s emergency brigade was on standby to intervene, as hundreds of firefighters worked through the night to clear out burnable material and open firewalls in the forest of a mountain range in the Malaga province. Arson is suspected. Wildfires — some natural and others manmade — are common in southern Europe during the hot, dry summer months. In Spain, some 74,200 hectares (186,000 acres) of forest and bush areas have burned so far in 2021.

Associated Press

