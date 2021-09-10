Spring Valley routs Boyceville 35-6 in Dunn-St. Croix clash

SPRING VALLEY (WQOW)- Last season, COVID-19 concerns canceled what would have been a conference title clash between Boyceville and Spring Valley. On Friday the Dunn-St. Croix favorites finally met, and ended with a huge 35-6 victory for the Cardinals.

Spring Valley set the tone early with a 48-yard touchdown throw from Connor Ducklow to Justin Rielly early in the first quarter. Boyceville tried to use their strong run game to rally back, but the Cardinals defense was too strong, keeping them out of the end zone for much of the game. The Cardinals led 21-0 at the end of the first half thanks to a rushing TD from Ducklow and another long score from Ducklow to Rielly.

Both Spring Valley and Boyceville move to 3-1 overall on the season. The Bulldogs fall to 1-1 in conference play, while Spring Valley remains the lone undefeated team in conference play.

Spring Valley hosts Glenwood City next Friday, and Boyceville is scheduled to host Colfax, however the Vikings are currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

