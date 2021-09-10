Sex offender will be homeless in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- A sex offender will be released from prison into Eau Claire next week but will be without a home.

Thomas D'Lamatter, 41, will be released from prison on Tuesday, Sept. 14 and will be homeless.

D'Lamatter was previously convicted of sexual assault on three different occasions in Eau Claire County. The first was fourth degree in 2001, then third degree sexual assault of a child in 2006 and second degree sexual assault of a child in 2010.

He will be on GPS monitoring and spend the rest of his life on the sex offender registry.