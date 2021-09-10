Pet of the Day: Marvin

Meet Marvin, a sweet kitty available for adoption at the Chippewa Humane Association.

Marvin is seven years old and up to date on all his vaccines. He is looking for a loving home without other animals and children. He's very chill but gives love on his own terms. He will have been at the humane association for a year come October.

If you think Marvin would fit right in at your home, head on over to the Chippewa Humane Association's website to set up a time to meet with him.