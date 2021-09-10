Local golfers raise money, awareness for National Hunger Action Month

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - September is National Hunger Action Month, and to tee it off, SERVPRO of Eau Claire hosted its eighth annual charity golf outing.

Eau Claire's Feed My People Food Bank is the 2021 beneficiary. It is estimated that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one in eight people in the United States may experience food insecurity this year.

For every $1 raised, Feed My People Food Bank said four new meals can be created.

Over 50 guests took part in a round of golf, a raffle, including a football signed by the 2020 Green Bay Packers, and dinner. One Feed My People official said she is grateful for the community support.

"We are really hoping during Hunger Action Month that people take a little time, check out our website, learn about hunger relief in the Chippewa Valley and the 14 counties that we serve here in west central Wisconsin, and what that means for people that are struggling, and what that really looks like," said Amanda Parkinson, Feed My People Food Bank's corporate giving specialist.

"This event is about community, sharing and trying to help other people," said Tom Hanaman, owner of SERVPRO of Eau Claire.

The cost for each individual golfer was $85. Parkinson said the goal was to raise $10,000 at the event.

To learn how you can donate to Feed My People Food Bank, click or tap here.