How will new vaccine guidance affect Eau Claire?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With President Joe Biden's COVID-19 mandates now in the court of public opinion, some this as a big opportunity to improve public health.

While a timeline is not yet set, federal workers, and those at companies with over 100 employees, will need to get vaccinated or regularly tested. As of Sept. 10 in Eau Claire County, nearly 63% of residents over 18 have completed their vaccination series. But the director of the Eau Claire City-County Public Health Department Lieske Giese said we still have a long way to go before reaching herd immunity.



Giese said the coming mandate might be an effective push to get more people vaccinated, adding it will keep more people out of the hospital and prevent people from dying.

"Mandates in some circumstances do help, and we have seen people that wanted to go fishing in Canada, and when there was a mandate to be vaccinated to do that, people decided to get vaccinated," Giese said. "We don't know the details of this announcement, and we will see where that goes."

Giese also said they have plenty of supply of the vaccine for when this mandate does take effect.

News 18 also spoke with some area businesses with more than 100 employees. None of them were able to speak with us because they simply don't know how the mandate will affect them yet.