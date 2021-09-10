How airport security has changed since 9/11

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As of Saturday, it will have been 20 years since the Twin Towers fell, forever leaving the imprint of the destruction on the day we know as 9/11.

The events of that day changed the course of history and culture as we know it. One major change that came from the fallout is increased security at airports.

The Transportation Security Administration was created in response to 9/11, evolving its procedures to meet new threats.

Before 9/11, TSA officials said you'd see a metal detector and maybe get the wand.

Sometimes airlines utilized private security and passengers could put huge amounts of liquids, box cutters and even knives in their carry-on bags.

Fast forward 20 years to today, 100% of checked bags are screened and each traveler is allowed to only bring containers of liquid that are 3 oz. or less that fit in a quart-sized bag.

Passengers are also asked to remove their shoes, belts and certain items from bags before scanning.

All of these added security measures might make lines longer, but officials said it's all for your safety.

"There are times when I think travelers may be a little frustrated or it's not fun having to go through your bag or maybe something gets caught, but I think if people can remember why we do what we do, which is just to protect everyone to prevent another tragedy like 9/11, I think it helps people understand that we all have the same purpose. We just want to get you there safely," said Jessica Mayle, a public affairs specialist for TSA's Great Lakes region.

Mayle said if you sign up for TSA PreCheck, you can reduce your wait time at security by providing documents like a birth certificate or passport, your fingerprints and undergo an interview and background check.

Prior to the pandemic, TSA screened on average 2 to 2.5 million travelers per day.